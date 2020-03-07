Samaria leader presses: Two new industrial zones added to White House plan

Samaria leader Yossi Dagan pressures Netanyahu, White House, to add two new industrial zones to map of 'deal of the century.'

Due to pressure from Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, two large industrial zones will be built in Samaria as part of the "deal of the century."

The industrial zones are currently in the planning stages.

According to Channel 13, "In Jerusalem it is not yet clear who the next prime minister will be, but in the White House they are continuing the mapping phase of the deal of the century, and in the meantime the settlements are pressuring [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu to annex areas which were not included in the original plan."

The original plan had not included two industrial zones in Samaria which have not yet been built and are still in the planning stages. One of the zones will be at Sha'ar Hashomron, while the other will be Bustani Hefetz, in northern Samaria.

Political sources have said that Dagan pressured Netanyahu on the matter.

"Industrial zones are both Zionism and an economic engine, not just for residents of Samaria but for the entire State of Israel, since Samaria is Israel's heartland," Dagan said.

"I congratulate Binyamin Netanyahu for showing leadership and taking this step, despite all of the difficulties and obstacles."