El Al cancels flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Israel’s national airline, El Al, announced flight cancellations on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Destinations to which flights were canceled include: San Francisco, Berlin, Barcelona and Zurich.

The company noted that Sunday’s flights to Munich, Budapest, Amsterdam, Brussels, Bucharest, Vienna and Marseille are also expected to be canceled.

The airline's senior executives are expected to meet with Finance Ministry Director General Shai Babad to find a solution to help the company during the crisis caused by coronavirus.

El Al said that "due to the special circumstances of the coronavirus event, including the guidelines and recommendations of the Ministry of Health to the public, we are forced to make commercial adjustments on certain flights, and in this framework also offer alternatives on other flights. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

