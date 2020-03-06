Rocket fired from Gaza misses mark

A rocket fired from Gaza toward southern Israel on Friday evening failed to hit its target and exploded within Gazan territory, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.
Due to the failed launch, a siren was only sounded in open areas.
Last month, the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization fired over 80 rockets at southern Israel before it reportedly asked for a ceasefire.
