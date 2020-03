The coming period, despite the political uncertainty, is most appropriate to seize the opportunity and apply sovereignty.

Jay Shapiro thinks the coming period is an opportunity that will not come back for the State of Israel to take historic steps.

In his opinion, Binyamin Netanyahu should take advantage of the will of the American government and move forward to quickly bring about Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

He adds that the time between the Israeli election and the American election is an unprecedented opportunity for Israel's future.