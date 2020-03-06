Who will form a coalition? Reuven Rivlin will decide

It's not yet the last word on the election. The votes are in, but with the country split down the middle, who will form the government will not be known for another three weeks at the earliest, when President Reuven Rivlin decides.

Learn how to change the electoral system to one of accountability of representatives, not like today, of party delegates without interest in the electorate.

Shame on all the contenders for denigrating their opponents rather than accentuate the positive aspects of their policies. Especially the foulmouthed Yair Lapid.

The attempt to prevent our Prime Minister from serving again, is totally opposed to the principle of "The Presumption of Innocence" until found guilty.

Hear about our Lone Soldiers. A small but important component of the IDF.

Why Jews are: dominating the game of international Chess.

Walter's World wishes all our listeners a happy and joyful Purim.