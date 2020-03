Are the effects of the elections on Aliyah negative; thereby, ‘giving’ the naysayers more to complain about?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of The Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about the elections and their effect on Aliyah as influencing attitudes toward Israel by Jews constantly coming up with ‘illegitimate’ excuses not to make Aliyah.

In so doing, the coronavirus is discussed as having the Jews falsely accused of being the cause of the malady as with the Black Plague in days of yore. Thus, history repeating itself.