Baby killed, family wounded in murder-suicide attempt

A father stabbed his one-year-old daughter to death and stabbed his wife and three-year-old daughter and wife before attempting to kill himself in Hod Hasharon Friday morning.

The baby, her mother, and her sister were all evacuated to the hospital in serious condition, where doctors were forced to pronounce the baby's death.

Magen David Adom emergency teams provided medical treatment to the wounded and evacuated them to Meir and Beilinson hospitals.

Police forces are in place and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

MDA paramedic Ido Schiff said: "We arrived at the scene with large forces along with the police. In the home yard, the woman lay conscious and suffering from injuries to her body, a MDA paramedic began life-saving treatment that included dressing the wounds and stopping the bleeding and I continued into the apartment. A three-year-old girl was brought to me, I performed a preliminary examination and provided primary care that included stopping the life-threatening bleeding."

''In one of the rooms in the house, I saw the toddler who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, and together with the intensive care team we performed CPR there and he was first in critical condition at the nearby Meir Hospital. A few minutes later, the seriously wounded woman and girl were also evacuated to the hospital with their condition stable and the man evacuated in light condition," Schiff described.