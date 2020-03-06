Report: Otzma Yehudit cost the right 1 Knesset seat

Right-wing bloc would have won 59 seats if Itamar Ben Gvir had withdrawn from this week's election.

If Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir had chosen to withdraw the election the right-wing bloc would have received an additional Knesset seat, Ynet reported Friday morning.

If the votes Otzma Yehudit received had been split between the Likud and Yamina parties, Likud would have received 37 Knesset seats, raising the right-wing bloc's total to 59 seats. The Blue and White party would have fallen to 32 seats.

It was also said that even if Shas and United Torah Judaism together received at least 5,200 votes from the votes given to Otzma Yehudit, they would have taken a seat from Blue and White and also raised the right-wing bloc's total to 59.

The overall voter turnout was 71.47%, with a total of 4,586,954 qualified votes. 37,001 voters gave their votes to lists that did not clear the electoral threshold, with more than half of them voting for Otzma Yehudit.

In the end, the total number of votes for eligible parties was 4,549,953, with each Knesset seat being worth 37,897 votes.