Weather forecast: Rainy Shabbat

Temperatures dropped significantly Friday as a rainy weekend is expected.

The winds will intensify over the day Friday and in the south of the country there may be hazy. From noon the rains will weaken and diminish. Tonight will be partly cloudy to partly cloudy, and light rain will be expected from the north of the country to the northern Negev.

Tomorrow, the weather will be partly cloudy and light rain is expected to continue until noon.

Sunny weather will return on Sunday, accomapnied by a significant rise in temperatures.