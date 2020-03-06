Health Ministry: Mass absence of workers due to Coronavirus

New document recommends Israeli companies take steps to protect employees from infection, warn of decreased workforce due to Coronavirus.

A document circulating within the Health Ministry recommends that every organization in the economy, and especially essential enterprises, consider the issue of "functional continuity" of workers. This is in light of the increase in the likelihood of cases of illness or absence from work on a large scale due to the Coronavirus, Kan News reported.

The document states that the Ministry is preparing for a scenario in which the virus becomes widespread in Israel. They emphasize that every organization should consider banning its employees from travelling abroad, maintaining hygiene and avoiding close contact between employees.

The guidelines in the document are updated for many factors, including hospital administrators, medical department administrators, and district physicians. It states that according to the new guidelines, a representative of the health insurance company will contact a person who enters isolation on the day of the quarantine and then perform a proactive follow-up every two days.

Also published on the This Morning program on Kan Bet was a document exploring a scenario in which dozens of judges and court system employees are in solitary confinement. These are those who have recently returned from abroad and in accordance with the Health Ministry's instructions have entered isolation.

In coordination with the Palestinian Authority,

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered the closure of Bethlehem after seven cases of the Coronavirus were reoprted in the city.

Under the order, movement of Israelis and Palestinian Arabs into and out of the city is prohibited.

The closure took effect Thursday evening and will be in effect until next Thursday evening.