MK Yair Golan: What's the problem with support from the Joint List?

MK Yair Golan of Labor-Gesher-Meretz supports a government that will rely on support from the Arab parties.

Former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan, an MK on behalf of Labor-Gesher-Meretz, commented on the results of the election in an interview on Radio 103FM on Thursday.

On the law being promoted by the Blue and White party that would prevent a person with an indictment from forming a government, Golan said, "This is a positive law and great effort must be made to pass it."

Golan also said he supports the establishment of a government that relies on the Arab parties.

"I don't understand what the problem is with the support of the Joint List. We can easily put aside some unimportant issues. For example, the madness of annexation," he said.

Golan later commented on the security situation and said, "Assad is busy in the north and the Iranians are operating wherever they want. Their strong grip on Syria will continue, and Israel and the United States do not have the power to prevent it."