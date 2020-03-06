Moshe and the Israeli elections: concealment and revelation

This week's Torah portion of Parashat Tetzaveh is the only Torah portion since Moshe's birth, and until the conclusion of Deuteronomy, that does not feature Moshe's name.

Why is it missing, and what's that got to do with elections in Israel and Super Tuesday in the USA? This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast offers amazing answers.

Parashat Tetzaveh instructs the Children of Israel to fashion the very specific, highly detailed priestly garments for Aaron and his sons. What is the significance of these details and colors? And what's up with the incense offering in the Holy Temple? Does G-d enjoy the sense of smell?

Tune into this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast as our hosts Rabbi Chaim Richman and Jim Long tie it all together in advance of the highest day of the year...the upcoming holiday of Purim.