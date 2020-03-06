Nine passengers from 'coronavirus ship' released from hospital

Two Israelis who were aboard the Diamond Princess remain in hospital in Japan and it is unclear when they will be released.

Nine Israelis who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were released from the Sheba Hospital on Thursday after recovering from the coronavirus and concluding their isolation period.

Another woman, from Mevaseret Zion, will remain in Sheba until the isolation days are completed and she undergoes proper checks for coronavirus.

Two other Israelis, Oded and Rochale Ofer from Kibbutz Givat Hashlosha who were also on the ship, have been in a military hospital in Japan for 28 days and it is still unknown when they will return home to Israel.

Nicole Ben David, one of the Israelis on the ship who in isolation, said on Thursday, "We are pleased that we were able to meet the mission, the stringent requirements of the Israeli Ministry of Health and be in isolation for another two weeks in Israel after we were isolated on the ship, all to ensure that we did not infect any citizen of Israel.”

“Despite the difficulty of the extra isolation, we always welcomed it because it was important for us to come out of it healthy and safe and we thank the Ministry of Health and the Sheba Hospital for providing the best help for us the entire time,” Ben David added.