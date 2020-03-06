Corona online: Automatic response on 'My MDA App'

As a public service, Magen David Adom on Thursday launched a digital questionnaire within the “My MDA” app. By answering the questionnaire, every citizen can understand what the correct guidelines are for him, and how he should behave and conduct himself regarding the issue of the coronavirus.

The computerized questionnaire will ask questions such as: Did you stay abroad and in what country? or do you have fever or any other symptoms? Depending on the answers, the app automatically directs the caller to the MDA 101 Emergency Call Center, or alternatively, to continue his routine.

"In the last few days, we received tens of thousands of inquiries every day from citizens asking about the coronavirus. We have mapped out the questions that concern the public, and created a comprehensive Q&A bank. The user enters the app, and answers the structured questions aimed at diagnosing whether he is at risk of becoming infected with coronavirus or not," Ido Rosenblat, MDA's communications department manager, explains. "According to the user's answers, instructions will be given in the app on how to continue forward, and required treatment."

Since last night and until Thursday evening, more than 25,000 calls have been received at MDA's 101 Emergency Call Center, compared to about 5,500 received during a routine day. This is a significant increase, with most calls being received from citizens seeking details about the coronavirus epidemic.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said, "MDA EMTs and paramedics continue to take samples from patients who are quarantined, and have reported symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, and in accordance with a district physician's decision, are required by the Department of Health to have a sample taken to be tested. We urge the public to use the app and acquire the initial information they need. This will help to make the information easily and quickly accessible, and also to relieve the burden at the Dispatch Center, which is required in order to continue routine life-saving activities."

MDA emphasizes that in cases where there are no physical symptoms, general details and guidelines regarding the corona can also be obtained at the Ministry of Health website, the Health Ministry hotline at *5400 or the HMO hotlines, and now - also in the “My MDA” app.