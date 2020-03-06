Sanders vs. Biden: Will the least worst candidate win?

How would their presidencies actually differ? Who would staff their administrations? How would they handle Congress?

Super Tuesday narrowed the 2020 Democratic primary race down to two candidates: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

I asked my friend, colleague, and Weeds co-host Matt Yglesias to join me for this conversation, and it was a good one.

We both covered Biden and Sanders for a long time, but come away with somewhat different impressions of each.

The points where we differed were, for me, even more helpful than the points where we agreed.