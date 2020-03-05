Election Day in Israel and remembering Amalek

Hidden within the details of the priestly garments and the building of the Tabernacle are the qualities that G-d treasures most: brotherly love, equality and unity of purpose - these are what comprise the "wisdom of the heart" that can build a space on earth for an infinite G-d.

Conducting its third election in one year, has Israel finally chosen a government? Still not certain, but government or not, Purim is on the way, kicking off this coming Shabbat with the reading of parashat Zachor, "Remember what Amalek did to you on the way."

