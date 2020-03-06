B'Tselem head offers support for former Chief of Staff Ya'alon

The chairman of the radical left organization B'Tselem, David Zonshine, welcomed MK Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon's (Blue and White) decision to support the establishment of a Gantz-led government with the support of the Joint Arab List.

Following a report in Haaretz about Ya'alon's support for the establishment of a minority government alongside the Joint List with the exception of the Balad party, Zonshine tweeted: "Of course I oppose the attempt to leave Balad out, but this is by far the bravest thing Ya'alon has ever done."

Ya'alon's willingness to sit in a coalition government with Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh has angered the director of the Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS) movement, Brigadier General Amir Avivi, who served as aid-de-camp for the then-Chief of the General Staff Ya'alon.

"Dear Bogie, you selected me to be your bureau chief and I got to know a great man, a symbol of values ​​and professionalism. I also had the privilege of working under your leadership as Minister of Defense and had only appreciation for you," said Avivi.

''I've heard you say often that the goal doesn't sanctify the means. It seems to me that this advice is very relevant to what is currently happening in the Knesset. There are red lines that aren't to be crossed and once they are, there's no return."

Avivi continued: "Joining forces with anti-Zionists presents a danger to Israel's security. No struggle between political figures justifies this. I believe in you and believe with all my heart that you understand this as well."