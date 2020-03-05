Another Israeli returning from Italy diagnosed with Coronavirus

All Israelis who were on same plane as man who returned from Venice on February 29 asked to enter home isolation.

Another Israeli citizen who returned recently from Italy has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported Thursday evening. This brings the number of Israelis who have contracted the disease to 17.

The patient is a pensioner from the center of the country who returned from Italy on February 29. The patient drove from the airport to his home in his private vehicle, arrived at his home and went into immediate isolation.

He was on a flight from Venice to Tel Aviv by EasyJet, flight number EJ3342 which departed at 12:20 PM

Anyone who was on this flight is asked to enter home isolation as directed by the Health Ministry and report it on the Health Ministry website or the Health Ministry hotline at *5400.

If during the isolation symptoms of fever or cough or difficulty in breathing appear, call the Magen David Adom hotline 101 to find out the need for virus testing.