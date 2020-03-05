Netanyahu to Gantz, Liberman: You can't steal the election

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sharply attacked Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beyteinul chairman Avigdor Liberman on Thursday for their support of a law that would prevent the president from imposing the job of forming a government on Netanyahu."The Likud and the Right won the knockout. Gantz who failed in the polls now together with Lieberman is trying to steal the decision of masses of citizens in Israel who gave the Likud led by me a crushing victory. Erdogan has a lot to learn from them, "Netanyahu said.

"Even in Iran this doesn't occur. There candidates are rejected before the elections, not after the elections. And after all, the masses of civilians knew full well what the charges were against me and yet they gave me the mandate, a strengthened and renewed mandate," Netanyahu said

The prime minister cited statements by Liberman and Gantz from the past. "Liberman declared "I will not support a law that would prevent an MK from being charged with forming a government. We are against personal laws. ' Gantz declared 24 hours before the election, "We will not sit down with the joint list and will not lean on them from outside."

Netanyahu asked: "Who are you working for? We, the millions of citizens of Israel are not going to allow you to steal the election.''