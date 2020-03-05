Justice Minister bans official from 'Association for Civil Rights in Israel' conference

Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) has banned a senior official in the Justice Ministry from attending a conference of the far-left organization "The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI)"

Ohana sent a firm letter to Attorney Awaka 'Kobe' Zena, the head of the government unit for coordinating the fight against racism, after he learned that Zena would attend the organization's International Day for the Fight against Racism.

"The Civil Rights Association has a distinct political character, and with its activities funds terrorist protection," Minister Ohana wrote.

Ohana said the organization is funded by the EU and the New Israel Fund, among other sources. "To the best of my knowledge, you have approved your participation in the organization's annual conference without the approval of the office's management. There is no room for your participation in this conference and I urge you not to attend."

"Only the political rank will appear at events of a political nature. The professional rank will not appear in political events - on either side of the political map. This is to maintain the political neutrality of the Justice Ministry, its employees and its administrators, ' Ohana explained.

The Justice Minister has instructed the ministry's director general to formulate a comprehensive directive for the participation of the professional echelons in events of a political nature, so that the ministry's neutrality is maintained.

In 1992, former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin called the ACRI the "Association for Rights of Hamas."