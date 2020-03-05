16th Israeli contracts Coronavirus

Another Israeli has become infected by the Coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Thursday, bringing the total number of Israeli citizens who have contracted the disease to 16.

The Israeli is hospitalized at Poriya Medical Center in the Galilee. He is believed to be the bus driver who drove a group of South Korean tourists who visited Israel a few weeks ago.

At the same time, due to the spread of the Coronavirus in European countries, the Foreign Ministry calls on anyone planning to travel to Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Austria to reconsider their plans at the present time and to keep themselves informed on guidelines to prevent infection.

Airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday it was cancelling all flights to Israel until March 28 in response to the Health Ministry's restrictions on people visiting from those five European nations.

Police have decided to launch a criminal investigation against eight civilians who violated domestic isolation or lied to the Health Ministry after there were concerns that they were infected with the Coronavirus.

A criminal investigation will be opened against civilians who knowingly disregard the guidelines, or against civilians who have committed acts of spreading the virus and injuring public servants, with the intention of infecting or misleading the inspectors to interrupt," police said.