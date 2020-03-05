Miri Regev to Liberman: 'Whom are do answer to?'

Minister of Culture and Sport, MK Miri Regev published a post on her Facebook page on Tuesday strongly attacking MK Avigdor Lieberman for his support of a law which would prevent Netanyahu from forming a government.

"Who do you think wrote the following?" Asked Regev and continued, "I quote: 'Parties and politicians cynically exploit differences of opinion for their own personal and party benefit. They're aware of the fact that an uncompromising position [makes it easier to win] mandates, gain support, media exposure, and ratings. Yisrael Beytenu and myself have reject this line of thinking outright. I was told in the past that in order to gain votes amongst Russian immigrants, it was important to establish an anti-haredi or anti-Sephardic [agenda]. We did not and will not do that."

"What words…truly a man of truth. 'Your truth,' Avigdor Liberman? Aren't you ashamed of yourself? It's not your truth, it's your lies," she pointed out.

"Tell us: who's controlling you and whom you are afraid of? What happened to you? You're siding with [MK] Ahmad Tibi on a law that [would] have a majority-elected prime minister overthrown? What happened to you, Liberman? Tell us all who's really controlling you," she demanded.

"If you forgot what you wrote in your book 'My Truth,' here are some things you've said recently: You said you would not sit in a minority government with [Joint List MK] Ahmad Tibi. You said you would not support legislation [targeting individual politicians]. So what happened? Tell me. That's not your truth—that's your lie. Wake up my friends, wake up. [He's] trying to steal our elections, to cancel out our votes. It won't happen," asserted Regev.