Coronavirus crisis: IDF soldiers barred from travel abroad

Chief of staff makes series of decisions for maintaining IDF operational fitness, including cancellation of exercises abroad and events.

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi made a series of decisions around noon on Thursday regarding the IDF's response to the crisis of the spread of the coronavirus.

The purpose of the decisions is to preserve the IDF's operational fitness, preserve soldiers' health and prepare for a scenario in which the IDF is responsible for the epidemic, should such a decision be made.

The chief of staff decided that, starting at noon tomorrow, no IDF soldier in permanent or regular service would be able to travel abroad. Likewise, he decided to cancel exercises abroad with various bodies.

An IDF spokesman noted that the chief of staff intends to tighten guidelines for headquarters and war rooms while canceling conferences and events, at the same time preparing for the possibility of a major outbreak of the virus.

The IDF currently has about five hundred soldiers in quarantine. The IDF is in constant consultation with the Health Ministry on the matter, while a situational assessment is undertaken twice a day.