Woman diagnosed with coronavirus in US after a week in Israel

Tourist from NY who visited J'lem from February 23-27 diagnosed with the virus. Anyone who was in her proximity asked to enter quarantine.

A New York resident who visited Israel on February 23-27, 2020 and returned to her home, was diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States last night.

The woman, in her fifties, with no symptoms of illness, came into close contact with a proven coronavirus patient admitted to a New York hospital.

She flew to Israel on El Al flight number LY8 leaving New York at 11:50 pm on February 22, 2020 and landed in Israel on February 23 at 5:10 pm.

The woman departed Israel on El Al flight number LY27 leaving Israel at 1:05 am on February 28, 2020 and landed in New York on February 28, 2020 at 6:00 am.

The woman stayed mainly in Jerusalem and visited the following places:

1. On February 23 from 9:30 pm to 9:30 pm Sunday evening she was at Cafe Rimon at Mamilla, and visited the Zara branch at Mamilla in Jerusalem.

2. On February 24, Monday, between 1 pm and 3 pm she was at Cafe Rimon on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem. She boarded the Egged bus line No. 74 on King George Street at 3 pm and got off on Derech Hevron in Jerusalem.

In the afternoon between 5: 00-7: 00 pm she was at Osher Ad in the Hadar Mall at Pierre Koenig 26 Jerusalem.

3. On February 25, Tuesday, she was at the Jerusalem Station Complex at David Remez 4 at the Kitchen Station restaurant between 2 pm and 3 pm.

4. On February 26, 9 am-10am Wednesday, she was at Mizrahi Tefahot Mortgage Bank located at 9 Queen Heleni Street in Jerusalem. She was at Fox Home, Osher Ad and Tzomet Sfarim stores in Jerusalem from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.

5. On February 27, Thursday at 10:00 am, she took Egged bus line 74 from Derech Hevron to Talpiot. Between 11: 00 am -1: 00 pm she was at Kafit at 36 Emek Refaim Street Jerusalem. At 7:30 pm, she boarded Egged bus line 74 from Derech Hevron to the Central Station in Jerusalem.

She boarded the Jerusalem - Ben Gurion Airport train line at 8:30 pm.

Anyone who was in the places mentioned during the specified hours is asked to enter home quarantine for 14 days from the exposure and report it on the Ministry of Health website.