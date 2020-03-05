Amid coronavirus spread, Jewish dating site JWed develops new virtual dating initiative

Amid heightened concerns about traveling due to the coronavirus outbreak, online Jewish dating site JWed is developing an innovative initiative to facilitate virtual dates for marriage-minded singles across the globe.

JWed CEO Ben Rabizadeh, who holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from Rutgers University, has closely monitored the spread of the coronavirus since mid-January. Rabizadeh acknowledges the possibility of the virus inducing a new, temporary stay-at-home lifestyle, and the impact it may have on dating.

“JWed is doing everything we can to mitigate the toll the virus may have on the dating lives of Jewish singles. By providing the option to date from home, JWed can continue to help singles find their soulmates during these challenging times,” Rabizadeh said.

JWed’s virtual dating initiative will offer a suite of features including a video chat and a date scheduler to simulate in-person dates with JWed users anywhere in the world.

“We envision a virtual dating experience that mirrors the authenticity of a night out in Central Park—daters will still dress up, have stimulating conversations, and engage in the same witty banter that they’d expect on an in-person date. The only difference will be the screen between them,” Rabizadeh said.

JWed connects like-minded Jewish singles from a wide range of cultural and religious backgrounds of varying ages and interests. The site employs a “location graph” that allows users to specify where they grew up, want to live, and their future vacation plans. This feature enables members to appear in multiple location searches, facilitating more possible matches.

"JWed is working around the clock to launch the virtual dating initiative as soon as possible," said the company. "In the highly unlikely event that city-wide quarantines are enforced, JWed will ease its users’ minds by offering those unable to leave their home a partial rebate for the service."