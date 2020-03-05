Amazon offers Palestinian Arabs free shipping following uproar

Amazon extends offer of free shipping to areas of Judea and Samaria controlled by the PA after PA threatens legal action.

Amazon has extended its offer of free shipping to areas of Judea and Samaria controlled by the Palestinian Authority (PA), Globes reported on Wednesday.

The move follows a protest by the PA, which had threatened to take legal action against the e-commerce company over what it described as “its discrimination policy that favors illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories over the indigenous Palestinian population.”

The online retail giant began selling its international products in Israel late last year and offers free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The address, however, has to be listed as Israel.

The Financial Times reported last month that residents of PA communities who list their addresses as being in the “Palestinian Territories” pay shipping and handling fees of as much as $24.

An Amazon spokesman now told the Financial Times on Wednesday, "There are multiple technical, legal and logistical challenges that have prevented us from offering our free shipping promotion to our customers in the Palestinian Territories. We have been working on a solution to some of these challenges and are now providing access to the free delivery promotion to our customers in the West Bank."

PA “economy minister” Khaled Osaily responded by saying that he welcomes “this step forward, but it’s not enough, because they need to stop working with the (Israeli) settlements.”