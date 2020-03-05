PA issues guidelines for coronavirus

The Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet issued on Wednesday a series of guidelines aimed at dealing with the coronavirus.

Palestinian Arabs and foreign nationals coming from countries infected by the coronavirus have been instructed to undergo a medical check-up at the Rafah and Jericho border crossings or remain in isolation at home for a period of 14 days.

All international conferences planned in Palestinian Authority areas have been postponed until further notice. Government officials were instructed not to travel abroad and the government advised residents not to fly overseas.

In addition, all new military courses planned abroad have been suspended until further notice. The PA cabinet announced a ban on events involving more than 1,000 people and gatherings of more than 50 people in a closed space.

The PA cabinet has also recommended to those aged 60 and over, and residents suffering from heart diseases, blood pressure, diabetes and immune problems, not to be found in crowded public places or near people coming from abroad.