State of emergency in California amid coronavirus outbreak

California Governor Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency following first death from coronavirus in the state.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after the first death from coronavirus in the state, The Hill reports.

“The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,” Newsom said in a statement.

“This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly.”

The man, an elderly resident of Placer County with other underlying health conditions, died in isolation at a hospital in Roseville Wednesday morning after likely being exposed to the virus on a cruise from San Francisco to Mexico in February.

Newsom’s emergency proclamation includes anti-price gouging provisions as well as provisions allowing for health care workers to travel from out of state to provide assistance in health care facilities.

It comes the day after Newsom announced the release of millions of N95 masks amid shortages caused by the virus.

California had confirmed 53 cases of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials have said their “preliminary understanding: is that the patient who died Wednesday had “minimal community exposure” between the cruise and his hospitalization.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, reported The Hill, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed nearly $8 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus.

The 415-2 House vote sends the legislation to the Senate, where it will be considered Thursday. That could get the measure to the White House by the end of the week.

The coronavirus has also led to the cancellation of a joint exercise between the American and Israeli militaries.

The JUNIPER COBRA Exercise was scheduled to begin this week and last through March 13. Over 600 troops from the US European Command were scheduled to arrive from Germany and the United States.

In addition, IDF Chief of Staff General Aviv Kochavi's trip to the United States, which had been scheduled to take place next week, will be postponed due to concern over the coronavirus.