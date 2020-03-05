Head of Shomron Regional Council to stay in home isolation

Yossi Dagan to remain in isolation his home until this Sunday after returning from France and Belgium.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, announced on Wednesday on his Facebook page that, in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions, he will be staying in isolation his home until this Sunday.

Dagan returned from France and Belgium about a week ago, where he met with members of the European Parliament and with the Friends of the Shomron group in Paris for the purpose of fundraising for communities in Samaria.

"In accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions, because I returned from informational and fundraising meetings a week ago, and from informational meetings at the European Parliament in Brussels and fundraising meetings in Brussels and Paris, I will stay at home for the next five days - until Sunday," Dagan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I feel great, we’ll meet again on Sunday. The Shomron Regional Council is functioning as usual and I am of course available by phone and will continue to run the Council remotely. As I have written, I feel perfectly healthy and happily follow the Health Ministry's guidelines and of course I urge the public to act that way and to obey the Ministry of Health's directives for the good of the public,” he added.