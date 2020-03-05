Report: Syrian air defense systems activated against Israeli missiles

Syrian media reports: Air defense systems activated in Homs and Quneitra. Israeli aircraft reportedly seen over the area.

Syria’s official news agency reported overnight Wednesday that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against “hostile targets” in the Homs area.

A local radio station reported that several targets had been destroyed.

Media outlets in Lebanon reported that Israeli aircraft had been circling the country shortly before the reports of the attack in Syria.

Shortly thereafter, it was reported that the Syrian air defense systems also operated against Israeli missiles in the Quneitra area.

Israel is not commenting on the reports.

Last week, Syrian television reported that Israeli helicopters attacked Syrian army targets in the Quneitra area.

The aircraft reportedly came from the Golan Heights area. It was also reported that three Syrian soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack.

Israel did not comment on the reports.

Last month, an air strike attributed to Israel targeted several sites at the Damascus Airport, including to buildings designed to store ammunition and air-to-ground missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is based in Britain and relies on activists on the ground in Syria, said the air strike killed seven fighters.