After 99.9% of votes counted: The right-wing bloc has 58 seats, compared to 55 for the left-center bloc.

The Central Election Committee on Wednesday evening released the voting data in Monday’s Knesset election after 99.9% of the votes were counted.

The Likud wins 36 seats in the 23rd Knesset and Blue and White has 33. The right-wing bloc has 58 seats, compared to 55 seats for the bloc consisting of Blue and White, Labor-Gesher-Meretz and the Joint List.

Shas has 9 seats, United Torah Judaism has 7, Yisrael Beytenu has 7 and Yamina has 6.

20 polling stations with about 4,550 votes have not yet been counted due to suspicion of irregularities. Those ballots will be reviewed again in the coming days.

Officials in the Likud said there were polling stations in which irregularities were suspected. A special Likud team intends to take action and request a re-count of the polling stations in question, and may even petition to disqualify them.