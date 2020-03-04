Five hacks to make your flight tickets cheaper

What can be done to get the cheapest airfare offers every time you need one?

As much as many people love to embark on journeys of different sorts, the last straw that often breaks the camel’s back for them is the unstable nature of flight costs. On one day, you have a guaranteed cheap flight offer to visit a destination you’ve been longing to go to, but due to some reasons that are beyond your control, you have to shift your travel. Only for you to check the flight website when you're finally ready to go, and you discover that the price has not only been increased but that it is also way beyond the strength of your purse. Such is the state in which many travelers find themselves when they fail to book their flight tickets in advance.

But what can be done to get the cheapest airfare offers every time I need one? Some folks sometimes quip. Well, if you’re looking for cheap and affordable flight deals, I’m glad to inform you that you’ve just clicked on the right post. In the next few frames, I’ll be intimating everyone with how they can creatively hack down their flight ticket prices. So sit tight and enjoy your read.

Keep it a secret

Did you know that most websites use cookies to track your browsing history, search history, and every action you perform online? Well, they do. So, when you visit a flight website to search for the same route, time and time again, the website, knowing scares you into booking your tickets immediately by increasing the fares. Having noticed your interest in the destination you've been searching about, the flight site regularly shoots up the fares so as to convince you to make a prompt booking.

But thanks to the incognito mode in most web browsers, you can keep your online activities secret and untrackable by any website. So, once the flight aggregator you’re looking at isn’t able to access your search data, it will not be able to inflate prices.

Research and compare fares

Thanks to the advertising prowess of some flight aggregators, travelers are often tricked into believing that they’re getting the best of offers, even though that is far from being the truth. Perhaps due to nonchalance, lack of info, or inability to research, many travelers just blindly book their flights on the first website they find online. But if you’re looking to hack down your airfare, then you really cannot be like these travelers. Even if you’re in a hurry, be sure to take your time to research different websites before you proceed with your booking. When you do this, the chances are that you’ll find different sites with different prices, which means you can compare and book from the cheapest.

However, if you don’t have the time to do the comparison yourself, there is still another lovely option for you. Note that there are websites such as Traveligo that can help you with your cheap flight deals, making the necessary comparison for you and suggesting the best of deals to you. Additionally, this site also helps you negotiate cheap hotels and tour deals at your preferred destination even before your arrival.

Round-trip may not be a great option after all

One of the biggest myths in the world of flight booking is that round-trips always lower your overall airfare. But time and again, this has been proven not to be completely true. For a traveler looking to hack down their flight cost, it is always a good idea to check fares for a round-trip, as well as one way before making your decision. Check to see whether there is a chance to get a cheaper one-way return ticket before you rush into getting a round-trip ticket. Although it may take more time; for a budget traveler, being able to save hundreds of dollars is worth any time and effort expended.

Be flexible with your timing

Unless it is an absolute emergency, there is nothing stopping you from being flexible with your travel dates. It is common knowledge that most websites mention the cheapest fares on their calendar while you're booking tickets. And from experience, the most expensive days are often weekends or during festive seasons. So if you're simply going for a vacation, hangout abroad, or other unofficial visits, you should try booking your tickets on dates that the website has the cheapest fares. As long as you aren’t in a hurry to depart, spend some time to see what dates have the cheapest flights.

Put your reward points to use

If over time, you've accumulated decent reward points, you'll be able to fly for free when you put them to use. However, this method of flight cost hack requires that you are a frequent traveler before you can leverage the benefits of reward points.

Typically, people get reward points by frequenting a particular airline and subscribing to their reward programs. Alternatively, some people get their hands on reward points by getting a travel credit card.