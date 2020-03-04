Will Coronavirus disrupt inauguration ceremony?

The Knesset inauguration ceremony will not proceed as planned due to concern over Coronavirus.

The Knesset inauguration ceremony slated to take place in two weeks will not proceed in its regular format due to concerns about the Coronavirus.

Due to strict regulations released by the Ministry of Health, the Director-General of the Knesset announced he would schedule an urgent session for tomorrow (Thursday) to resolve the matter.

The event is usually attended by foreign representatives and invitees, and it is already clear they won't be able to make it.

In addition, the Knesset intends to review tomorrow's activity at the Knesset plenum in light of instructions released by the Ministry of Health.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman said the ministry was examining the risk level posed to Knesset members by the Coronavirus.