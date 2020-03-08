Win Free Digital Shas by Learning Daf Beis of Shabbos in Memory of Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz

Following up on the amazing success of its Start the Daf initiative, Klal Govoah will be hosting yet another record-breaking shiur.

Following up on the amazing success of its Start the Daf initiative that had nearly 7,000 learning the first daf of Masechtas Berachos in memory of Rabbi Meir Zlotowitz zt”l, Klal Govoah will be hosting yet another record-breaking shiur as the Daf Yomi cycle moves on to Masechtas Shabbos.

The shiur will take place at 10:30 AM on Sunday, March 8th at Congregation Talmud Torah of Flatbush, located at 1305 Coney Island Avenue, and will also be livestreamed on Torah Anytime.

Featuring a siyum on Masechtas Berachos made by ArtScroll’s Rabbi Nosson Scherman, divrei chizuk by The White Shul’s Rabbi Eytan Feiner and Daf Yomi given by Lakewood Daf’s Sruly Bornstein, the shiur is expected to surpass the historic attendance of Start the Daf’s January 5 thth Lakewood event.

Seating will be limited to 350 and organizers are urging people to sign up now to reserve their place at the shiur. Everyone who registers for the in-person shiur or the livestream will be entered into a free raffle to win one of five complete digital editions of the ArtScroll Schottenstein Shas with its amazing array of enhancements and will also be eligible to purchase volume one of the ArtScroll Mesechtas Shabbos for only $20.

As Daf Yomi moves on from Berachos to Shabbos, the Start the Daf initiative will continue as Join the Daf, and the program will be held once again l’iluy nishmas HaRav Meir Yaakov ben HaGoan HaRav Ahron.

Founding co-hosts for the shiur include All Daf, a project of the Orthodox Union, The Siyum, a project of Agudath Israel of America, ArtScroll, Torah Anytime, Lakewood Daf, Madison Title Agency, Cross River Bank and Eastern Union Funding. Organizers are excited for an opportunity to keep the momentum generated by the Siyum HaShas going strong as the Daf Yomi cycle continues.

“Baruch Hashem, we received numerous emails from people who found themselves inspired to continue doing Daf Yomi after our first Start the Daf event,” said Klal Govoah founder Ira Zlotowitz. “It was extremely rewarding to see that shiur take its place in the history books as the largest Daf Yomi ever given, and we look forward to having even more people join us as we start Masechtas Shabbos on March 8th.”

To join the raffle and or to reserve a seat at the shiur or to sign up for the live stream visit Klal Govoah online at https://www.klalgovoah.org/join