Report: Netanyahu considering partnership with Labor

Likud and Labor municipality leaders called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to form a right-wing government alongside Amir Peretz's Labor party.

Leaders of the Likud and Labor factions convened at the Center for Local Government. Maaleh Adumim mayor Benny Kashriel and Yokneam mayor Shimon Alfasi, called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to form a coalition of the right-wing bloc with the Labor Party.

"The order of the hour is the establishment of a broad government in collaboration with the Labor Party, based on common grounds and a social economic outline that will address various issues and social agendas of the Labor and Likud parties for strengthening of the State of Israel," the two stated in a letter addressed to the prime minister.

They added, "Unfortunately, the results of the 23rd Knesset election indicate that none of the blocs failed to reach the coveted 61 seats and therefore cannot form a government. The [primary concern at the present moment] is the establishment of a coalition."

"The people of Israel expect a government to emerge and a fourth election avoided. Therefore, there is no [other] choice but to form a broad government that will include Zionist Knesset members, supporters of the State of Israel dedicated to its wellbeing."