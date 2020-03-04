Arutz Sheva, Yisrael Hayom reporters enter isolation over Coronavirus

Yisrael Hayom editor-in-chief Boaz Bismuth entered a two-day isolation period Wednesday in accordance with the new guidelines of the Health Ministry.

Bismuth returned 12 days ago from Spain, which today was included in the list of countries from which Israelis must place themselves in self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning in response to the Coronavirus epidemic.

"I feel fine, but it's important to heed the instructions and serve as a personal example," Bismuth told health workers before leaving his home. He currently does not suffer from any symptoms and has functioned as usual in recent days, and was even interviewed at the Yisrael Hayom election studio, participated in a panel of commentators in the Channel 12 News election broadcast and interviewed for other media outlets.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added Germany, Spain, France, Switzerland and Austria to the list of countries from which people should enter quarantine upon returning. This is in addition to Israelis returning from Italy, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other Far East countries. In addition, mass events involving more than 5,000 people were canceled, and the number of viewers at sporting events was limited to that number.

Arutz Sheva reporter Hezki Baruch also entered isolation after returning from Paris last week. Baruch had attended a conference on anti-Semitism attended by Jewish community leaders and organizations from all over Europe.

Baruch learned of the new Health Ministry guidelines while attending a meeting of the leaders of the right-wing bloc in the Knesset and immediately left to enter home isolation.