Netanyahu says Gantz 'undermines foundations of democracy'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blamed chairman of the Blue and White party Benny Gantz Wednesday evening for his party's initiative to pass a law that would prevent Netanyahu from forming a government.

"The move that Gantz has introduced in the past hours has undermined the foundations of democracy and will of the people. We reiterated throughout the election that Gantz has teamed up with the terrorist supporters from the [United List] in an attempt to negate the public's will," Netanyahu said at a meeting of right-wing MKs.

He added that "the people's decision is clear. The national Zionist camp has 58 seats. The leftist Zionist camp has 47 seats. The Joint List that [slanders] our soldiers and opposes the [existence of the] State of Israel isn't part of the equation…That's what the people decided. I received more votes than any other candidate in Israel's history."

Netanyahu said that "the Likud won by a knockout. Gantz said that whoever would get an additional seat would be the one to form the government. We got more. Gantz said he would not rely on the support of the Joint List and now he is relying on [whatever he can]. "The millions of citizens who supported us won't let that happen," added Netanyahu.

"Gantz, you lost the election. You are only adding to the rift in our society. We have challenges and opportunities [ahead] and must respect the will of the people. We will unite against this illegitimate endeavor," concluded the Prime Minister.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett said at the meeting: "The Blue and White party is trying to deny the clear victory of the national camp, and are teaming up with [Joint List MK] Heba Yazbak in an attempt to oust [us]." "We will join arms behind the prime minister," Bennett reiterated.

Shas chairman Arye Deri added, "The people made a clear decision. We're not interested in a fourth election, but [Gantz] can't change the outcome with the help of legislation. All 58 of us will stand as one."