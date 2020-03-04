Netanyahu refuses to open Temple Mount on Shabbat

PM rejects proposal to allow Jews to visit Temple Mount on Saturdays right before this week's election.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected a dramatic proposal on the eve of the election that could have increased his support among right-wing voters.

The proposal would open the Temple Mount for Jewish visitors on Saturdays.

"On the eve of the election, it was suggested to me to take a step that would affect the entire Middle East. I would not set fire to the region to gain power," Netanyahu said during a meeting of the right-wing parties.

Likud MKs told the head of government that such a move would draw votes from Otzma Yehudit, a party that received less than 20,000 votes in this week's elections and did not pass the electoral threshold.