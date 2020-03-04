Netanyahu refuses to open Temple Mount on Shabbat

PM rejects proposal to allow Jews to visit Temple Mount on Saturdays right before this week's election.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Netanyahu meets right-wing leaders
Knesset channel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejected a dramatic proposal on the eve of the election that could have increased his support among right-wing voters.

The proposal would open the Temple Mount for Jewish visitors on Saturdays.

"On the eve of the election, it was suggested to me to take a step that would affect the entire Middle East. I would not set fire to the region to gain power," Netanyahu said during a meeting of the right-wing parties.

Likud MKs told the head of government that such a move would draw votes from Otzma Yehudit, a party that received less than 20,000 votes in this week's elections and did not pass the electoral threshold.

Tags:Temple Mount, Binyamin Netanyahu



