Liberman accuses haredi MK Gafni of 'idolatry'

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman attacked MK Moshe Gafni of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party.

Liberman posted to his Facebook account: "Gafni apparently didn't notice that the election campaign was over, and he continues to belittle and incite. He's hurt by the [facts] we presented."

"Gafni does not represent the Torah world or Judaism. He advocates idolatry that contradicts basic Jewish principles. I emphasize - our struggle is not with the haredi or religious communities. We support [Rabbi] Hillel's [open-minded] approach while Gafni and company represent [Rabbi] Shamai's – zealotry and distancing [fellow Jews]."

Liberman's Yisrael Beyenu party received seven seats, down from eight in both the April, 2019, and September, 2019 elections. The former Director-General of the Likud forced early elections when he opted to jolt the government, accusing Prime Minister Netanyahu of weakness in the face of Hamas rocket attacks on Israel. Liberman's refusal to sit in a right-wing coalition has resulted in three consequent elections within the span of a year.