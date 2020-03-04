Former Labor MK says Gantz blinded by Lapid's hypocris

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Justice Minister Haim Ramon discussed the election results, Netanyahu's successful decisions as opposed to mistakes committed by Benny Gantz's campaign team, and his former party's gradual disappearance from the political map.

Regarding Blue and White's decision to turn down Likud's offer to form a rotation government whereby Gantz and Netanyahu would make alternate terms as prime minister, Ramon stated that Gantz's party was wrong to rule out partnering with the Likud based on "personal and ideological" motives. He said Blue and White didn't have a problem with the Likud itself and if "Bibi [were to] retire tomorrow, they'd join forces and feel right at home with the Likud."

"This biggest mistake was ruling someone out whom the law actually vindicates" said Ramon. "They didn't shy away from teaming up with Ehud Barak, one of the most corrupt politicians around, and Liberman, whom most Blue and White supporters consider a symbol of corruption. All the talk about a 'Prime Minister facing corruption charges' is hypocrisy and deception."

Ramon stressed that even Ben-Gurion did not rule out [Herut founder Menachem] Begin or [Communist Party leader Meir] Vilner due to personal differences but rather [party affiliation]. "If Blue and white were to claim they didn't want to sit with the Likud that would make sense but [despite claims against Netanyahu], [Bibi's behavior doesn't actually bother them.]" "Blue and White MK Yoaz Handel has said [that Netanyahu is] a great leader but that he has a problem with [Netanyahu's] personal conduct," he pointed out.

Asked whether the Blue and White party was capable of putting their denial to rest and coming to terms with Netanyahu, Ramon stated there wasn't much standing in their way. "A very senior White and Blue member stated that a rotation government, with Netanyahu serving the first part of the term, and upholding legislation introduced by [Blue and White], would be fine with him, but MK Yair Lapid prevented Gantz from becoming prime minister."

"I don't think it's too late. We have to do it," said Ramon, adding: "I don't like national unity governments, but Israel's needs a national reconciliation government especially at a time when both parties want to continue the status quo, i.e. de facto annexation." "The political platform of these two parties may be written in five minutes tops," he quipped.

"It would be an [ineffectual] government [who would veto each other out], but that's what's required [at the moment]. The people of Israel need some quiet to heal from [all the political upheaval]."

"I hope Blue and White makes true on their [campaign] slogan of "Israel first." I hear Benny Gantz saying [they] know what needs to be done. [He should say what exactly that is] and do it quickly. I would advise him to get on the phone with Netanyahu and start discussing prerequisites for a unity government. That's what a responsible person; a real leader – not one subject to Lapid's ruling that Bibi is incompetent to lead for all eternity to come."

According to Ramon, this is Gantz's leadership test. He adds: "from a moral perspective, Blue and White [claim] they have a solution for the crisis with Gaza and Israel's health concerns [in wake of the coronavirus threat]. They have no such thing, but say they do. Gantz sounds as if he's run ten different hospitals and knows how to heal Israeli citizens. [So lying about that] isn't [immoral but] turning down a rotation with Netanyahu is?

Addressing Gantz, Ramon said: "You failed to get enough seats, so you have to choose between keeping your promises to the people of Israel and 'Just not Bibi.'"

When asked about his former party's predicament, Ramon says he doesn't want to deal with something as tedious. "This is an uninteresting party. They were already non-existent by the time of this election. When I [left the party], I said it had ended its historic role and [former prime minister] Ehud Barak was responsible for nailing the last nail [in its coffin. Barak cooperated with Bibi in 2009,[serving as his Defense Minister]. Labor has long lost the desire to present an alternative [to the Likud]. It has turned into a [boring] niche party. There is nothing to discuss," pined Ramon.

Ramon continues to attack Ehud Barak: "Barak was Bibi's slave, served him, defended him and dismantled the Labor Party so that Bibi would remain in power. He went along with five Knesset members who were all handed [government] positions, and the biggest insult to Labor was that they all agreed to cooperate with him. When they suddenly discovered that Bibi was corrupt, [the one accusing him of it] was the most corrupt individual on the planet."