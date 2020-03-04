Netanyahu: We are in midst of a global epidemic

Israelis returning from France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Austria to be quarantined for 14 days.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that the novel Coronavirus had become a global epidemic as he announced new protective measures against the disease.

"We are in the midst of a global epidemic. Israel's situation is good because we were prepared," Netanyahu said.

Tthe Prime Minister announced that the Israeli Ministry of Health has decided that any Israeli returning to the country from France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and Austria will join the 14-day quarantine.

Netanyahu also warned Israeli citizens not to shake hands

The Ministry of Health has decided to cancel international conferences in Israel for the time being.