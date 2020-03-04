Coronavirus Panic: Overload at MDA Hotline

Israeli citizens instructed to call MDA hotline only if they show symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Magen David Adom reported Wednesday an overload at Hotline 101 due to citizen inquiries calling to find out general details about the spread of the Coronavirus.

MDA reminds the public that only in cases where symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing appear, should people call MDA hotline 101.

For additional instructions, including on how to insulate a home, visit the Health Ministry website, call the Health Ministry hotline at 5400 * or the hotline of your healthcare provider.

The Health Ministry released a list this afternoon of venues visited by a 16-year-old boy from Moshav Iris infected with the virus.

The boy attends Brenner Regional School and worked at the Red Pirate toy store in Or Yehuda. He has been in quarantine since February 29.

Anyone who was in one of the following places, on the date he was there, is instructed to self-quarantine at home for a period of two weeks:

1. The Red Pirate store, on February 23-26, between the hours of 4:30-9:00p.m.

2. The Brenner Regional School, on February 24-26.

3. The Bloomfield Stadium, Gate 8, on Monday February 24, between the hours of 8:00-10:00p.m.

All students and staff at the school, as well as the transportation staff who came in contact with the affected student, are instructed to self-quarantine according to the Health Ministry's instructions, and report the quarantine to the Health Ministry via their website or hotline.

In addition, anyone who was at the Bloomfield Stadium at the soccer game, and sat in Gate 8, is instructed to self-quarantine and report themselves to the Health Ministry, via the websites.