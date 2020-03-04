Orly Levi-Abekasis says no negotiations to join right-wing government

MK Levi-Abekasis says no negotiations to join right-wing government calls out offer regarding her father as 'outrageous' and 'shameful.'

MK Orly Levi-Abekasis (Labor-Gesher-Meretz) on Wednesday afternoon denied that she was negotiating with the Likud, claiming that the reports were false.

"Of all the reports that there were - none of them are true," she said.

"There are not and were not any negotiations with any political parties. All that's been publicized until now on the subject is no more than balloons and spins."

"The attempt to mix my father's name in with this offer, supposedly as a suggestion of support for his candidacy for presidency, is outrageous and can only be from the imaginations of those who think they can get whatever they want by making such an offer - and that, in my eyes, shames most of all those who think that way."

On Tuesday evening, Channel 13 News reported that Levi-Abekasis was approached by Likud officials with a proposal that included her being appointed as Health Minister and a promotion of the candidacy of her father, former minister David Levy, for President.