Thousand soccer fans instructed to self-quarantine due to fear of COVID-19 exposure

High school students, soccer fans, ordered into quarantine as Health Ministry moves to 'next stage' of coronavirus plan.

Approximately 1,100 students at Kibbutz Givat Brenner are required to stay in home isolation due to exposure to the coronavirus. Teachers and staff also went into isolation.

The Health Ministry released a list this afternoon of venues visited by a 16-year-old boy from Moshav Iris infected with the virus.

The boy attends Brenner Regional School and worked at the Red Pirate toy store in Or Yehuda. He has been in quarantine since February 29.

Anyone who was in one of the following places, on the date he was there, is instructed to self-quarantine at home for a period of two weeks:

1. The Red Pirate store, on February 23-26, between the hours of 4:30-9:00p.m.

2. The Brenner Regional School, on February 24-26.

3. The Bloomfield Stadium, Gate 8, on Monday February 24, between the hours of 8:00-10:00p.m.

All students and staff at the school, as well as the transportation staff who came in contact with the affected student, are instructed to self-quarantine according to the Health Ministry's instructions, and report the quarantine to the Health Ministry via their website or hotline.

In addition, anyone who was at the Bloomfield Stadium at the soccer game, and sat in Gate 8, is instructed to self-quarantine and report themselves to the Health Ministry, via the websites.

Separately, Galei Tzahal reporter Meir Marciano reports the Health Ministry's emergency plan for the "next stage" of coronavirus outbreak in Israel includes closing areas with high infection potential, proactively closing schools, and establishing designated departments in all hospitals to deal with the virus.

Also, health funds will operate "Coronavirus Clinics" in communities. Mass hospitalization complexes will be set up if necessary, and patients in mild condition will be isolated at home, assuming hospitals cannot accommodate everyone.

Restrictions on external visits to nursing homes will also be imposed as they are considered to be a high-risk population.