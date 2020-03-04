Regev: 'Gantz is giving in to pressure from Ahmad Tibi'

Min. Regev slams Blue and White chief, says MK Tibi promised to control Gantz - and is following through.

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Wednesday slammed the Blue and White and Joint Arab List parties for attempting to pass a law to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from being asked to form a government.

"[MK] Ahmad Tibi promised, and he's keeping his word: He promised to get rid of Netanyahu and the Likud. He promised to control [Blue and White Chairman MK] Benny Gantz, and Gantz isn't standing up to the pressure, he's giving in to Tibi."

"Such a legislative process as the one Tibi is leading Gantz to is nothing less than the beginning of a government coup. We will not allow this to happen."

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) said: "The idea to pass - after the elections, and after the public has said what it wants to say - a personal law preventing Binyamin Netanyahu from serving as prime minister, is an embarrassment and it breaks all the rules of the game of the political system."

"Blue and White are willing to sacrifice the good of the State and the unity of the nation on the altar of their personal hatred for Netanyahu, which is what unites them with [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman and the Joint Arab List.

"I thought they learned a lesson from the tough blow they received in the elections, that 'anyone but Netanyahu' is not an agenda and it's not a game plan. It's not too late to recover yourselves."