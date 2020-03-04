With 99% of the votes counted, the right-left balance has changed slightly, with 58 Knesset seats for the right-religious bloc and 55 for the center-left bloc.

The Likud party has so far won 36 Knesset seats, while Blue and White has 33. The Joint Arab List has 15 Knesset seats.

Shas has dropped again from ten seats to nine, while UTJ, Labor-Gesher-Meretz, and Yisrael Beytenu each have seven seats. Yamina comes in last, with six.

The Central Elections Committee has announced that the counting of ballots cast by Israelis in home quarantine will begin Wednesday afternoon at 1:00p.m.,at the Central Elections Commissions logistical center in Shoham. Approximately 5,000 self-quarantined Israelis voted at 16 special polling stations around the country.

In addition, the number of polling stations where there have been doubts about the purity of elections has jumped from 20 to 25. All of these ballots will be re-checked in the coming days.

Below are the interim results, based on the votes which have been counted so far. The graph updates automatically, and matches the article at the time of publication.

מחל - Likudפה - Blue and Whiteודעם - Joint Arab Listשס - Shasג - United Torah Judaismטב - Yaminaאמת - Labor-Gesher-Meretzל - Yisrael Beytenu