By 9:00 on Wednesday morning, 95.5% of the votes from Monday's election had been counted.

The updated results gave the Likud 36 Knesset, seats, four more than Blue and White's 32.

The Joint Arab List also dropped from its expected 16 to just 15 seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas seems to have won ten seats, while Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ seems to have won seven seats. Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu also seem to have received seven seats each, while Yamina remains steady with six.

These results bring the right-religious bloc back up to 59 seats, while the center-left bloc has 54.

So far, 104,000 of approximately 340,000 "double envelope" votes have been counted. "Double envelopes" are special votes that enable people in the IDF, Israeli Embassies, foreign missions, on-duty Knesset committees and hospitals to vote.

Below are the interim results, based on the votes which have been counted so far. The graph updates automatically, and matches the article at the time of publication.

מחל - Likudפה - Blue and Whiteודעם - Joint Arab Listשס - Shasג - United Torah Judaismטב - Yaminaאמת - Labor-Gesher-Meretzל - Yisrael Beytenu