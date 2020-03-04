PA denounces mention of sovereignty in Netanyahu's post-election speech

PA "foreign ministry" says Netanyahu's comments on annexation “should worry not only the Palestinians, but the entire world".

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign ministry” on Tuesday denounced the speech given by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following the announcement of results of the exit polls in Monday’s election.

In the speech, Netanyahu outlined some achievements he plans to accomplish over the next four years, including the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

In a statement quoted by the PA’s official Wafa news agency, the PA “foreign ministry” said that Netanyahu’s comments on annexation “should worry not only the Palestinians, but the entire world”.

“The Foreign Ministry, while condemning in the strongest terms the statements and positions Netanyahu has made in his victory speech, expresses its deep concern regarding the results of the Israeli elections and warns against policies and steps Netanyahu said he will take in the event he succeeds in forming a government,” said the ministry.

It added that such remarks by Netanyahu should worry anyone who claims to be keen on achieving peace according to the two-state solution and not just the Palestinian people and their leadership.

The ministry called on the international community to take a stand against the “Israeli hostility” toward the Palestinian people, negotiations and the two-state solution, stressing that the credibility of the United Nations, its institutions and resolutions are being now put to the test.