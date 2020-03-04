Assad announces parliamentary elections in April

Syrian President says parliamentary elections will be held on April 13 in areas of the country controlled by the government.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Tuesday said that parliamentary elections would be held in the country on April 13, AFP reported.

The polls, to be held across government-controlled parts of Syria, are the third such elections in the country since the start of the civil war in 2011.

Assad's forces today hold more than 70 percent of Syrian soil following victories against rebels and jihadists with Russian backing since 2015.

Unsurprisingly, during the last polls in 2016, Assad’s ruling Baath party and its allies won a majority of the chamber's 250 seats.

The United Nations refused to recognize the results of the election, which were branded a “farce” by the opposition.

The Baath party has governed Syria with an iron fist for the past half-century. In 2012, however, Damascus for the first time allowed candidates from outside the party to run in legislative elections.

A presidential election was held in 2014 and won by Assad, though there were two other candidates who ran against him.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since its start in 2011.