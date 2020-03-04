Smotrich to Joint List chairman: You and your friends are ingrates

Transportation Minister responds to Joint List chairman's tweet: You're living the good life because there is a Jewish majority here.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded on Tuesday evening to a tweet by Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh, who wrote, "Nobody has a Jewish majority."

Odeh’s tweet was a response to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who said that in order to beat Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the left-wing bloc needs a "Jewish majority."

In response to Odeh's tweet, Smotrich wrote, "Ayman, you know very well that you and your ingrate friends live here in a prosperous democracy with civil rights and a good life just because there is a Jewish majority here."

Smotrich added that "otherwise your life would look like the lives of most of your brethren in the surrounding Arab countries."

"Maybe if you try a little you will start to appreciate the Jewish majority here," he added.